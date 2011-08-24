Subscribe
Sharpton to Start MSNBC Gig
August 24, 2011
By Kevin McCauley
Al Sharpton takes over as permanent host of MSNBCs PoliticsNation on Aug. 29. He had been hosting the 6 p.m. show on a trial basis.
