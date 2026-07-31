Public Relations News & PR Firms Coverage

On the Move: Beaver Takes Helm at Ipsos

Fri., Jul. 31, 2026

By Steve Barnes

Ipsos, a market research and public opinion consulting firm, ups Kelly Beaver to CEO. Beaver joined Ipsos in 2011, most recently serving as chair of its global healthcare service... OnMessage Public Strategies appoints Grace LaMontagne-Lucke as creative director. She was wth Big Idea Group... ChangeMakers, a Toronto-based reputation, social impact and marketing firm, promotes Caroline De Silva to EVP, consumer; Samantha Murphy to EVP; and Kyla Best to SVP, agribusiness and trade.