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Public Relations News & PR Firms Coverage

Latest PR firm news, commentary & professional development.

Last Updated: Fri., Jul. 31, 2026 @ 3:39 pm

DGA Group's Walsh Shifts to Teneo

Fri., Jul. 31, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

Emma WalshDGA Group partner Emma Walsh has joined Teneo’s strategy & communications unit in London as senior managing director.

On the Move: Beaver Takes Helm at Ipsos

Fri., Jul. 31, 2026

By Steve Barnes

Kelly BeaverIpsos, a market research and public opinion consulting firm, ups Kelly Beaver to CEO. Beaver joined Ipsos in 2011, most recently serving as chair of its global healthcare service... OnMessage Public Strategies appoints Grace LaMontagne-Lucke as creative director. She was wth Big Idea Group... ChangeMakers, a Toronto-based reputation, social impact and marketing firm, promotes Caroline De Silva to EVP, consumer; Samantha Murphy to EVP; and Kyla Best to SVP, agribusiness and trade.

Alpha Takes Eric Trumps Space-Eyes Public

Fri., Jul. 31, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

Eric TrumpAlpha IR and Alpha Advisory Group represent McKinley Acquisition Corp. as it plans to take hostile drone spotter and destroyer Space-Eyes public via a SPAC deal valued at $370M.

SD Wants PR for Walk 'n' Roll Safety Plan

Fri., Jul. 31, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

San DiegoSan Diego seeks a firm to promote its Walk 'n' Roll pedestrian, bicycle and scooter safety program. Collisions killed 99 pedestrians and 14 cyclists in 2024.

Portland Transit Needs Firm to Promote its Funding Crisis

Thu., Jul. 30, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

TriMetTri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon, which runs metro Portland’s transit system, seeks an experienced political and public affairs firm to tackle its funding crisis.

FTIs Q2 PR Revenues Slip 2.6%

Thu., Jul. 30, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

Mark McCallFTI Consulting reported a 2.6 percent drop in Q2 strategic communications revenues to $100M, a shortfall largely due to a $7.4M decline in pass-through revenues.

Stagwell Shows 6% Q2 Growth

Thu., Jul. 30, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

Mark PennStagwell reported Q2 net revenues grew six percent to $632M. Organic growth clocked in at five percent and three percent for the first-half.

Joele Frank Works Sanara MedTech's Deal

Thu., Jul. 30, 2026

By Kevin McCauley

JSanaraoele Frank represents Sanara MedTech as the Fort Worth-based maker of products for surgical tissue repair is acquired by MiMedx Group for cash and stock valued at $350M.

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