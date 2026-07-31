Public Relations News & PR Firms Coverage

DGA Group's Walsh Shifts to Teneo
Fri., Jul. 31, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
DGA Group partner Emma Walsh has joined Teneo’s strategy & communications unit in London as senior managing director.
DGA Group partner Emma Walsh has joined Teneo’s strategy & communications unit in London as senior managing director.
Ipsos, a market research and public opinion consulting firm, ups Kelly Beaver to CEO. Beaver joined Ipsos in 2011, most recently serving as chair of its global healthcare service... OnMessage Public Strategies appoints Grace LaMontagne-Lucke as creative director. She was wth Big Idea Group... ChangeMakers, a Toronto-based reputation, social impact and marketing firm, promotes Caroline De Silva to EVP, consumer; Samantha Murphy to EVP; and Kyla Best to SVP, agribusiness and trade.
Alpha IR and Alpha Advisory Group represent McKinley Acquisition Corp. as it plans to take hostile drone spotter and destroyer Space-Eyes public via a SPAC deal valued at $370M.
A breakthrough is not successful merely because it works. It succeeds when people and health systems can actually use it.
San Diego seeks a firm to promote its Walk 'n' Roll pedestrian, bicycle and scooter safety program. Collisions killed 99 pedestrians and 14 cyclists in 2024.
Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon, which runs metro Portland’s transit system, seeks an experienced political and public affairs firm to tackle its funding crisis.
FTI Consulting reported a 2.6 percent drop in Q2 strategic communications revenues to $100M, a shortfall largely due to a $7.4M decline in pass-through revenues.
FGS Global keeps its position at the top of the heap in Mergermarket’s rankings of the top PR advisors in M&A deals for 1H26.
Reporters are becoming more transparent about the stories they are covering, which gives travel publicists a new way to contribute to the media conversation.
Stagwell reported Q2 net revenues grew six percent to $632M. Organic growth clocked in at five percent and three percent for the first-half.
Joele Frank represents Sanara MedTech as the Fort Worth-based maker of products for surgical tissue repair is acquired by MiMedx Group for cash and stock valued at $350M.