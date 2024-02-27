John Pappas

Akrete names John Pappas as SVP. Pappas was most recently director of financial communications at Ferguson, a $30B New York Stock Exchange-listed distributor to the non-residential and residential construction markets. He has also held in-house communications roles with the CFP (Certified Financial Planner) Board, the Financial Accounting Foundation (the body that oversees the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board), and Deloitte. At Akrete, Pappas will lead client service strategy and delivery for several key financial services and commercial real estate clients with a focus on developing thought leadership, messaging, media strategy, media training, and content marketing programs. “I know his expertise, energy and experience will both deliver value for our clients and contribute to the strong culture we have built at Akrete,” said agency founder Margy Sweeney.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. hires Geoff Seeley as CMO. Seeley most recently served as global CMO and communications Officer at CashApp and Afterpay. He previously worked on Airbnb's Homes business, where he had responsibilities across regional brand marketing, product marketing, global media, brand partnerships, marketing analytics and research. In his new post, he will be responsible for overseeing the global marketing team across PayPal's family of brands, including Venmo, working to ensure that the PayPal and Venmo value propositions are clear, compelling and simple for customers. "Geoff brings over 25 years of expertise in transforming global consumer and B2B brands by leveraging cutting-edge digital and performance marketing and building strong teams focused on enhancing brand awareness and engagement with customers," said Diego Scotti, EVP and GM, consumer group and global marketing & communications, PayPal.

CG Life, which works with clients in sectors including biopharma, medical devices, diagnostics, and research tools and services, hires Chris Weber as SVP of strategy. Weber joins the agency from Eversana Intouch, where he served as SVP, strategic development. He has also held senior positions at Merge and CorbettAccel Healthcare Group and worked as a copywriter and creative director. In his new role, he will be responsible for broadening CG Life’s strategic offering and working closely with clients, especially those in biopharma. “He is a true rock star with that intangible blend of experience, smarts and leadership that is indispensable to entrepreneurial companies,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher.