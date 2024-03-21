Michaela Browning

Michaela Browning, Google’s VP & Asia-Pacific head of government and public policy, will join Brunswick Group on April 1 as CEO of the APAC region.

With managing partner Lisa Foley, Browning will coordinate activity across Brunswick’s offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

She will counsel clients in ares such as geopolitics, cybersecurity, governmental regulations, financial governance and digital transformation.

Prior to Google, Browning held various posts in the Australian government, including senior international advisor to the foreign and defense ministers, and the first CEO of the National Foundation for Australia China Relations.

Brunswick CEO Neal Wolin called Browning "an accomplished strategic leader with extensive experience as a trusted advisor to senior business and political figures across Asia-Pacific.”

He said the critical advisory firm has built a substantial business in the APAC region during the past 20 years, and sees extraordinary opportunities for growth.