Stephanie Heise

Stephanie Heise, who worked for Brunswick Group in New York, San Francisco and Beijing, has joined Invariant’s strategic communications and PA team.

She will counsel clients on reputation management, corporate positioning, and crisis PR focused on the financial services sector.

At Brunswick, Heise was a member of the industrials & infrastructure practice with experience in helping clients rebound in the aftermath of a crisis.

Earlier, Heise handled media relations for corporate law firms Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Debevoise & Plimpton.