Jessica Casano-Antonellis

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery’s still-unnamed new sports joint venture has recruited SiriusXM SVP of communications Jessica Casano-Antonellis to head up its communications. Before coming to SiriusXM in 2022, Casano-Antonellis was VP, communications for Disney+ and Hulu and head of global communications for video sharing platform Vimeo. In her new post, she will be responsible for all communications, and serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team. “Her track record of navigating complex global launches and leading transformational narratives for notable brands positions her as a trusted advisor as we embark on this exciting journey,” said Pete Distad, CEO of the new unit. The platform, which is slated to offer live linear channels like ESPN, ABC, Fox, TNT and TBS, and games and other sports rights from all three parent companies, is expected to launch in the fall.

Elizabeth Lynn

State Street Corporation names Elizabeth Lynn EVP and global head of investor relations. Lynn most recently served as managing director and lead finance officer for Citi’s corporate and investment banking organization. She was previously global head of investor relations. At State Street, Lynn will be responsible for leading the company’s engagement with investors and analysts, while providing counsel and insights into the company’s financial performance and long-term business objectives. "Her firm-wide experience in investor relations and time as an equity research analyst make her extremely well suited for this role and we are delighted to welcome her to State Street," said State Street vice chairman and CFO Eric Aboaf.

Kristen Flemington

Tailwind Nutrition, a sports nutrition specialist, hires Kristen Flemington as VP of marketing. Flemington joins the company from Dutch Bros Coffee, where she served as VP of consumer marketing, assisting the Oregon-based company in its expansion across the US, as well as working on the development and launch of its app. She previously led digital marketing for Adelsheim Vineyard and Stumpton Coffee Roasters. “Kristen has a keen ability to energize brand advocates,” said Tailwind co-founder Jenny Vierling.