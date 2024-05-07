Group Gordon is named public relations agency of record for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the only national organization working across the full spectrum of childhood brain cancers. Group Gordon will work with the organization on brand awareness, messaging, content and media relations. The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, PBTF supports patients and families at every step of their brain tumor journeys. The organization joins Group Gordon’s roster of nonprofits addressing challenges in areas including health, housing, education and climate. “Our experience working with large nonprofits and a wide range of health causes will help advance PBTF’s advocacy work, grow its impact and influence, and ultimately serve the thousands of children and families nationwide facing an unimaginable brain tumor diagnosis or coping with its aftermath,” said Group Gordon chief strategy officer Andrew Jarrell.

New Engen signs on as digital agency of record by mission-driven adventure brand Cotopaxi. The agency’s efforts will apply research-backed insights leveraging Cotopaxi’s first-party customer data, competitive analysis and media mix modeling, and audience-led creative strategies to help the company maximize spending and accurately measure engagement across the customer journey. This partnership will include paid social and search, affiliate partnerships, commerce and video/audio display. “We are impressed by New Engen’s insights, measurement, and audience-led creative strategy. Their approach will help us deepen our market impact, elevating the Cotopaxi experience and growing an audience that learns about our products and mission and joins our movement to see the world and do good,” said Cotopaxi chief brand officer Brad Hiranaga.

Simply The Best Digital is tabbed as marketing and public relations agency for Van Kirk & Sons Pools & Spas, which has been building luxury custom pools and spas in South Florida since 1975. Simply The Best Digital will handle all aspects of digital marketing for Van Kirk & Sons, focusing on driving growth and enhancing the customer experience through targeted online campaigns. “Seeing the impressive track record of Simply The Best Digital, we're thrilled. We believe our digital outreach will soar,” said Van Kirk & Sons Pools marketing director Alec Kaplan.