Stephanie Hess

Stephanie Hess joined gaming and communications platform Discord as its first chief communications officer.

She was at Asana, where she handled global communications and marketing, and helped take the company public in 2020.

Previously, Hess held communications leadership positions at Zynga, Sun Microsystems and Oracle in addition to serving as VP, corporate public relations at Fleishman-Hillard.

At Discord, she reports to founder and CEO Jason Citron, Hess will be tasked with unifying internal, external and policy comms with marketing. She will help the company boost its outreach to parents, game developers and policymakers.