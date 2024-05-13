Chris Brathwaite

Chris Brathwaite, who was senior VP & chief communications officer at Tenneco, has moved to American Electric Power as VP & CCO.

He had joined the automotive components giant in 2018, which was prior to Apollo Funds taking the company private in a $7B deal in 2022.

Earlier, Brathwaite was VP-corporate communications at Sears Holding, media relations director at United Airlines, and PR staffer at State Farm Insurance.

At AEP, he assumes policymaking, internal/external communications, reputation management, social media, branding and digital outreach duties.

Brathwaite reports to Phil Ulrich, executive VP & chief human resources officer.

He said Brathwaite’s expertise in several industries will help AEP connect effectively with customers, employees and other key stakeholders.

Based in Columbus, AEP has more than 17K employees and serves 5.6M customers in 11 states.