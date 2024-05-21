CG Life of Chicago has acquired Berry & Company, the New York-based healthcare communications firm.

Bill Berry has more than 30 years of experience, counseling clients in the medical devices, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, finance and technology sectors.

His firm offers PR, issues management, thought leadership and crisis communications expertise across the spectrum of therapeutic areas including rare diseases, oncology, immunology, neurological diseases and orthopedic surgery.

Berry will become senior VP, PR at CG Life.

“With Berry & Company’s pharma capabilities and New York presence, we are strategically positioned at the heart of the action in one of the world’s most robust and dynamic environments for life science innovation,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher.

The Berry deal follows CG Life’s April acquisition of Toolhouse, a leading digital marketing agency for biopharma.

Ormesher said CG Life’s mission is to become the premier science-first, technology-enabled omnichannel healthcare communications agency.

“The combined expertise of CG Life, Toolhouse and Berry & Company positions us to deliver a more comprehensive range of services and deep expertise to deliver positive results for leaders in pharma, life science and healthcare technology,” he added.