Minnesota State Community and Technical College, which has about 9,000 students on four campuses, wants to enroll a marketing communications partner.

The selected firm will develop an overall strategy and identify opportunities to help M State achieve its goals related to student recruitment and brand awareness.

The RFP calls for content development, monthly meetings with M State’s marketing/communications teams, media buying, maintenance of a media calendar, and consultations with the dean of integrated communications.

M State anticipates spending from $200K to $450K per year on the effort.

The contract will go into effect on July 1 and run for three years with options to renew for an additional two years.

Proposals are due May 30.

Read the RFP (PDF).