Minnesota State Community and Technical College, which has about 9,000 students on four campuses, wants to enroll a marketing communications partner.
The selected firm will develop an overall strategy and identify opportunities to help M State achieve its goals related to student recruitment and brand awareness.
The RFP calls for content development, monthly meetings with M State’s marketing/communications teams, media buying, maintenance of a media calendar, and consultations with the dean of integrated communications.
M State anticipates spending from $200K to $450K per year on the effort.
The contract will go into effect on July 1 and run for three years with options to renew for an additional two years.
Proposals are due May 30.