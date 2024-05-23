Nvidia has awarded its domestic consumer business to Hopscotch USA, which is based in Los Angeles, after a competitive review.

The work covers GeForce RTX products and technologies (DLSS, Reflex), GeForce Now and Nvidia Studio.

Laura Crompton, Hopscotch’s business director, said the firm looks forward to telling “Nvidia’s unique stories to a broadening range of media and influencers.”

Nvidia was looking for a firm to help it reach gamers and creators for its GeForce RTX GPUs, which are crucial to gaming, creating and AI, according to Ben Berraondo, GeForce’s director of global PR.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on May 21 reported that Q1 sales soared 262 percent to $26B, while net income surged 628 percent to $14.9B.

France-based Hopscotch has more than 800 staffers. The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm generated $270M in revenues during the past year.