Rachel Swanson

French/​West/​Vaughan rehires Rachel Swanson back to the firm as SVP of integrated marketing services. Swanson was most recently VP of key accounts at TriMark Digital. She previously served at FWV as an SVP from 2018-2021 and a group account director from 2012-2015, in addition to having worked as VP of marketing at Variety Wholesalers and group director at The Zimmerman Agency. Swanson has worked with brands across such sectors as home improvement, apparel, travel/lifestyle, data/tech, spirits and QSR. In her new post, she will support a wide range of agency accounts. FWV has also hired Mabry Williams as a group account director; named Corey Adams, a former creative producer at the firm, as creative project manager; and promoted Megan Calderone to VP of social, influencer & experiential marketing. FWV employs more than 140 public relations, public affairs, social media, advertising and digital marketing experts among its Raleigh, New York City, Los Angeles and Detroit offices.

Lynn Girotto

Qualtrics, an experience management company, hires Lynn Girotto as CMO. Girotto comes to Qualitrics from Vimeo, where as CMO, she led a shift in the video platform’s strategy toward enterprise customers and applications. She previously served in senior marketing roles at Microsoft, Starbucks, Tableau and Getty Images. At Qualtrics, Girotto will lead the company’s global marketing organization, including brand, communications, demand generation, field marketing, product marketing, and pricing and packaging. “Lynn’s strategic approach and background with some of the world’s most incredible, fast-growing consumer and enterprise brands makes her the perfect addition to the Qualtrics leadership,” said Qualtrics president and COO Brian Stucki.

Rachel Krauss Weise

Bastion names Rachel Krauss Weise president of its research and insights division. Weise was previously president, insights & strategy at Vault AI. She has also served as SVP and general manager for franchise & content strategy at MarketCast. In her new role, Weise will lead the division's efforts in providing comprehensive research, data-driven insights, and strategic guidance to clients across diverse industries. "Rachel's proven track record in leveraging data and insights to inform strategic decision-making will be instrumental in enhancing our offerings and delivering exceptional value to our clients," said Bastin CEO Dax Cornelius.