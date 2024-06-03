Jenny Neuscheler

Cornerstone Government Affairs is adding Jenny Neuscheler to its federal government relations team, effective July 8. Neuscheler has nearly a decade of experience serving on the House Appropriations Committee, most recently as military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies subcommittee clerk. She was previously a professional staff member on the transportation, housing and urban development, and related agencies subcommittee. At Cornerstone, Neuscheler will work to strengthen the firm’s appropriations practice. “She brings tremendous bipartisan experience, expertise and relationships and will enhance our already strong budget and appropriations capabilities,” said Cornerstone CEO Geoff Gonella.

Kaveri Camire

DXC Technology, a technology services provider, names Kaveri Camire SVP and CMO. Camire comes to the company from IBM, where she spent close to two decades, most recently as VP, hybrid cloud marketing & communications. She has also worked at Text 100 and Weber Shandwick. Camire will oversee all aspects of DXC's marketing and communications, including strategic initiatives, brand and digital campaigns, market activation, content creation, social media and external relations. "Kaveri brings unparalleled expertise and knowledge in marketing and communications. Her strategic vision, coupled with extensive understanding of global markets and experience executing at scale makes Kaveri a perfect fit,” said DXC president and CEO Raul Fernandez.

Darrin Shewchuk

HARMAN, a Samsung-owned connected technology company, promotes Darrin Shewchuk to SVP of public affairs & communications and chief of staff to the CEO. Shewchuk joined the company as director of corporate communications in 2008 and has served as senior director of corporate communications and lead, connected car communications, since 2015. Before coming to HARMAN, he was director of media and analyst relations at Blackberry/QNX Software. In his new role, Shewchuk takes on senior strategic, communications and operations responsibilities in addition to his previous remit, which includes leading external, internal and digital corporate communications, global communications, government relations, corporate social responsibility, change management, and community relations activities.