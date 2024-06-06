C Street Advisory Group is handling the Chapter 11 filing of Takeoff Technologies, which handles fulfillment services for online grocery retailers.

Prior to the bankruptcy filing, The Waltham, MA-based company had explored the sale of the company or certain of its assets.

It determined that a “court-supervised proceeding was the best way to effectuate a value-maximizing marketing process, while maintaining industry-critical operations for customers.”

John DiDonato, Takeoff’s chief restructuring officer, said the company’s “priority is minimizing disruption for our valued customers and employees, and the communities they serve, as we continue to engage in discussions with potential buyers to maximize value for our stakeholders."

C Street’s Katie Reimel handles Takeoff Technologies.