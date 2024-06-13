Burson today officially launched its new brand and client offerings to complete the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton.

The new visual identify “inspired by the power of light to illuminate insights and reveal opportunity, reinforces the company’s commitment to counseling clients with bold creativity and advisory solutions,” according to the firm’s announcement.

The WPP unit has introduced a new framework to manage reputational capital across the four pillars of company actions, communications, social narratives and stakeholder beliefs.

Its “Burson innovation portfolio” consists of AI-enabled tools that, paired with human intelligence, enables faster, better insights; precision audience targeting; and culturally relevant creative.

AnnaMaria DeSalva, global chairman, said the innovation portfolio “reflects our promise to combine artificial and human intelligence in ways that help our clients succeed at the intersection of risk, creativity and reinvention.”

Anchored by the Burson brand, the Burson Group includes Axiom (technology specialist), Burson Buchanan (financial PR), GCI Health, and H&K.