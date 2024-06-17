Waheed Omer

Waheed Omer, who led strategic communications for the Government of Afghanistan for two years up until the final US withdrawal of troops in August 2021, has signed on as a senior advisor for DGA Group’s Albright Stonebridge unit.

Earlier, he served as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Italy and United Nations’ representative. He also was managing partner of Pahna Communications, a PR shop in Kabul.

Following his departure from Afghanistan, Omer joined Pfizer in August 2022, rising to the senior manager for its R&D operation.

Atman Trivedi heads the South Asia practice of Albright Stonebridge, which offers strategy and commercial diplomacy services.

He said Omer's extensive experience “provides a unique understanding of the dynamics and opportunities for companies, investors and social sector organizations interested in Afghanistan and the South and Central Asia markets.”

Omer will be based in Washington and New York.

Albright Stonebridge also added Takeo Mori, a 40-year veteran of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a senior advisor.