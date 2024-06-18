FTI Consulting is handling the Chapter 11 filing of Los Angeles-based Fisker Group electric vehicle maker.

The seven-year-old company blames “various market and macroeconomic headwinds” as reasons for going belly-up.

Fisker Group introduced its first model, Ocean SUV, last summer. Auto critics panned it for software-related issues. The company produced 10,000 Ocean SUVs and delivered 4,900 of them.

Fisker Group claims to be in advanced discussions with financial stakeholders regarding debtor-in-possession financing and the sale of the assets.

The Chapter 11 filing is the second for car designer Henrik Fisker. His Fisker Automotive went bankrupt in 2013.

FTI Consulting’s Rachel Chesley and Jennifer Mercer represent Fisker Group.