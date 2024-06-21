Eric Becker

Eric Becker, former SVP consumer, media & entertainment at ICR, is joining Bob Gold & Associates to lead its newly established streaming media and pay TV communications group.

Becker has also run his own strategic communications consulting practice, Becker PR, and served as SVP of corporate communications at Starz, as well as director of corporate communications at On Command Corporation, which provides in-room, on-demand video entertainment and information services to the lodging industry.

In his new post, Becker will report to company VP & GM Chris Huppertz, and work closely with Bob Gold.

The new venture specializes in providing comprehensive strategic communications counsel, including account-based PR, corporate messaging development and communications execution through earned media, speaker placements and awards, new product and service launches, executive communications and thought leadership campaigns that are critical to generative AI searches.

“He is a consummate professional who works tirelessly and always from the heart. He is simply extraordinary, and our clients are so lucky to have him lead their PR agency efforts,” said Gold.