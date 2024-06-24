FGS Global represents Sonoco Products as the South Carolina packaging company acquires Eviosys, maker of the containers for Pringles chips, in a deal valued at $3.9B.

The transaction positions Sonoco, the century-old company that first made textile cones for the garment business, into the world’s leading metal food can and aerosol packaging operation.

Eviosys, which has about $2.5B in annual revenues, employes 6,300 employees working in 44 plants across 17 countries.

Sonoco CEO Howard Coker said Enviosys pick-up marks "an exciting milestone in our strategy to scale our core strategic metal packaging platform and position Sonoco for long-term value creation."

KPS Capital Partners has owned Eviosys for about three years. It will reap a $1.8B gain on the deal.

The Financial Times said the Eviosys deal represents one of the biggest financial windfalls for a private equity company since the wave of dealmaking in 2021.