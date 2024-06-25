Kees Boef

Teneo has appointed Kees Boef CEO of its Netherlands office, effective Sept. 16. He had headed Burson-Marsteller’s Dutch operation.

Beef will report to Philippe Blanchard, who heads Teneo’s continental European network.

He joins Teneo from Schiphol Group, where he served as director of corporate affairs for the Amsterdam airport and international transport hub.

Earlier, Boef was director of corporate affairs for Achmea insurance group, and group director of communications and PA at TNT global delivery company.

Blanchard called Boef a “highly respected corporate leader in the Netherlands with extensive experience across a range of strategic business challenges.”

Teneo opened its Amsterdam office in April 2023. Its team include Anne Bark, who worked for Brunswick Group in London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Amsterdam.