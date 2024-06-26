Crowe PR is working with Fierce & Kind, a San Diego-based impact-driven spirits brand, to amplify the company’s awareness regionally and across North America through media relations, social media marketing and other strategic integrated PR initiatives. Founded in 2020, Fierce & Kind is a minority-owned and woman-led spirits company with a product portfolio that includes an 86 proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a six-times distilled American Vodka and a recently launched Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon. “The Crowe team is a valuable partner which truly understands our mission, energizes our team and helps tell our story behind Fierce & Kind,” said Fierce & Kind founder and CEO Basem Harb.

Publicis Pro signs on as PR agency in the UK and US for VerifyMy, a safety tech business dedicated to safeguarding children and society online. The agency will work with VerifyMy to further its 2024 growth plans by driving brand awareness and increasing the impetus behind online safety tech investments across key sectors. VerifyMy offers VerifyMyAge, an age assurance solution for online products, services, and businesses; and VerifyMyContent, an end-to-end identity verification and content moderation solution to prevent uploaders from publishing illegal content on user-generated content platforms. “Publicis Pro had the perfect mix of industry knowledge and creative drive to help us drive visibility and engagement when it matters the most,” said VerifyMy head of marketing Emma Robert-Tissot.

Hopscotch USA is engaged to deliver multi-market, multilingual PR support in the Americas for Tulsa-based Hogan Assessments, which produces personality assessments used by employers to help them hire the right people without bias, boost productivity, reduce turnover and promote diversity and inclusion. The partnership follows a successful collaboration between the companies in Europe. Hopscotch USA’s team, which comprises bilingual English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese speakers based out of the US, will work with Hogan Assessments to share insights, trends and best practice from the world of HR and personality assessments with media in the US, Mexico and Brazil. “Hopscotch’s expertise in multimarket communications allows us to identify global trends and then localize them to different markets, embracing universal truths with a local flavor,” said Hogan Assessments PR manager Blake Loepp.