Coleen Carter

Colleen Carter, who was chief marketing officer at Fingerpaint Group healthcare communications shop, has joined JPA Health’s New York office as head of life sciences.

As Fingerpaint’s first CMO, Carter supported the evaluation and integration of 10 acquisitions, including companies in the medical education, managed care, multicultural, branding and promotion sectors. Fingerpaint has more than 800 staffers.

At JPA, she will oversee pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, medical device, medtech and digital health clients, report to CEO Carrie Jones, and join the firm’s executive team.

Carter, who has more the 20 years of healthcare experience, learned from stints at Concentric Health Experience; JUICE Pharma; Harrison and Star; Kallir, Philips, Ross; CommonHealth and MedEd.

Jones said Carter “is a perfect fit for our agency and an invaluable asset as we continue expanding our capabilities globally.”

JPA ranks No. 12 in O'Dwyer's healthcare PR rankings with fee income of $24.3M in 2023.