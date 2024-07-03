FINN Partners launches FINN Luxe, which addresses the challenges and opportunities facing the global luxury sector. The new offering is built around FINN’s existing premium and luxury client portfolio across travel & hospitality, wellness, food & beverage, fashion & accessories, skincare & beauty, watch & jewelry, art & culture, design & furniture and auto. FINN Luxe will also benefit from FINN Partners’ art offering, which represents some of the world’s most well-known museums and art platforms, as well as its purpose & social impact practice, supporting brands in their ESG efforts. To mark the launch of the offering, FINN Luxe is releasing the “The Luxury Playbook 2024”, developed in collaboration with its Global Intelligence teams and market-research firm Mintel. “With FINN Luxe, we reassert our expertise in luxury communications, bringing added focus and coordination across teams with luxury experience to deliver bold and innovative communication solutions,” said FINN Partners CEO Peter Finn.

PRSA selects the nominees for its 2025 board of directors. The nominees will be presented for election at the organization’s Leadership Assembly in Anaheim on Oct. 14. Heide Harrell, director of communications for Central Arkansas Water, is nominated for PRSA chair-elect; Sammons Financial Group AVP, corporate marketing Kevin Waetke is up for treasurer; and TVP Communications principal Teresa Valerio is the nominee for secretary. Terms begin in January. The PRSA board of directors includes 17 voting members. Ray Day will serve as chair and Joseph Abreu will serve as immediate past chair in 2025.

Ansira Partners, an independent global marketing technology and solutions company, acquires channel partner marketing companies BrandMuscle and SproutLoud. Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. "Bringing together the best of Ansira's tech and talent with BrandMuscle and SproutLoud creates a powerful force in ecosystem enablement," said Ansira CEO Paul Tibbitt. Ansira serves the automotive, technology, beverage, financial services, retailer, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, insurance, home services, and manufacturing sectors.