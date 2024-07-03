Stop the malarkey, Joe. The clock is ticking.

As your campaign staff attempts to spin your disastrous debate performance (e.g, you either had a cold or were tired), America’s democracy becomes more and more imperiled.

Staffers also claim that you just had a bad night, just like the one that Barack Obama had when he first debated Mitt Romney.

Big difference is that when Obama debated Romney, he was 51, which was thirty years younger than what Biden is now.

Obama didn’t display the cognitive decline that the whole world witnessed in horror during Biden’s debate with Donald Trump.

Unfortunately for Biden (and the rest of us), time marches on. The president’s mental state is not going to improve.

America is ill-served by Biden’s toady counselors who put personal loyalty to their chief ahead of what’s good for the country. That Biden bubble has to burst.

Biden’s campaign rightfully called Donald Trump a threat to our democratic system.

The Supreme Court’s July 1 decision to grant “absolute immunity” from prosecution to a president for “official acts,” and “presumptive immunity” for other acts paves the way for a Trump dictatorship. He did promise to be a dictator on Day 1 of his restoration.

In her powerful dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote: “The relationship between the president and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law.”

The Supreme Court’s timing is ironic as its presidential immunity decision was released three days before America celebrates its independence from the King of England.

The nightmare of King Donald I looms. With the blessing of the Supreme Court, Trump would act like an out-of-control kid in a candy store during his second term in office.

Already campaigning on nothing but an agenda of retribution, Trump’s weaponized Justice Department would go after his perceived enemies.

He has already proposed treason charges against Liz Cheney, who co-chaired the House Select Committee to Investigate the US Capitol Attack. The former reality show host wants televised military tribunals for Cheney. Think of the ratings.

Pardons for the January 6 rioters, you betcha. They were Trump’s loyal storm-troopers. The currently jailed J6 choir will soon be performing at White House events.

And what about the media, a group bashed by Trump as the “enemy of the people.” He’ll sic the IRS on MSNBC, CNN, Washington Post, New York Times and other thorns in his side

Trump’s off-the-wall economic proposals—such as replacing the federal income tax with fees from tariffs—would drive the nation into recession and trigger a global trade war. And his tax cuts for the wealthy would widen the yawning equity gap.

A Democratic presidential win in November is the only thing that can safeguard democracy.

Biden has been a transformational president. He has accomplished more than any commander-in-chief since Franklin Roosevelt.

Despite his many achievements, Biden does not have a god-given right to a second term.

By running a doomed-to-fail re-election campaign, the president would flush his legacy down the toilet. He will be remembered more for his hubris than for his infrastructure bill, and for rallying US allies in defense of Ukraine.

Biden also would be blamed for serving as a co-conspirator with Trump for upending US democracy.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett, who was the first Congressman to publicly urge Biden to withdraw, said it best.

“President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020," said Doggett in a July 2 statement. "He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024.”

Step away, Joe.