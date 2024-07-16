(L-R) Andrea Maibaum, Robert Bischof

Andrea Maibaum, who has most recently led FGS Global’s European ESG team as a managing director, will be joining Brunswick Group as a partner in its Frankfurt office on Oct. 14, and Robert Bischof, senior partner and European practice group leader at PwC’s Strategy& global strategy consulting team, will come on board as a partner in Brunswick’s Munich office on Nov. 1.

Maibaum previously worked at Portland in Brussels and London, advising international companies with a focus on European energy, climate, competition and transport policy. In her new post, she will advise German and European clients on their climate strategies, strengthen Brunswick’s ESG & Sustainable Business team in Germany and join Brunswick’s global Climate Hub, a team of climate experts in London, Washington D.C., New York and Hong Kong.

Before joining PwC in 2018, Bischof was managing director of the Max Planck Foundation and a principal at Bain & Company, focused on strategy development and digitalization. At Brunswick, he will counsel German and international clients on financial and corporate matters.

“Andrea and Robert bring substantial experience in many of the critical issues facing our clients in Germany and around the world,” said Brunswick Group CEO Neal Wolin. “Our team in Germany is already very strong; the addition of Andrea and Robert will enable us to bring even more expertise and capability to German companies and international companies seeking to do business in Germany.”