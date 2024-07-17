Clients First Marketing & Communications launches operations as a Dallas-based, full-service consultancy. The firm is led by founding principals Jeff Baum and John J. Clendening, who have led global marketing and/or communications teams for such companies as Avery Dennison, EDS, Honeywell, Lucent Technologies, Siemens, Unisys and Warner-Lambert. Clients First offers services across three verticals: leadership and resources (fractional leadership, transformation, brand and solution services), content and execution (paid media, owned media, earned media and crisis communications services) and people and purpose (client care, employee engagement, recruitment marketing and CSR/DEI/ESG services. “We have seen up close and personal the strategic evolution of the various marketing and communications disciplines to what they are today: powerful, digitally driven tools that do nothing less than drive enterprise value,” said Clendening.

BizCom Associates launches a customized client dashboard developed in collaboration with technology company ZeeProbe. The new dashboard provides clients with real-time tracking of campaign results in multiple formats for in-depth analysis. It also features secure storage for agency materials, a dynamic ticker tape displaying upcoming agency events, and a robust platform for collaboration between the agency and its clients. "The launch of this custom dashboard marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to use the latest technology," said BizCom CEO Scott White. "Through our decades of work supporting franchise brands, we knew that ZeeProbe had a reputation for creating dynamic, custom platforms for franchise networks.”

Crosby Marketing Communications, an Annapolis, MD-based agency, marks its 50th anniversary by making a $50,000 donation to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. AACFB distributes food and basic necessities at no cost to its 76 network partners, who distribute items directly to residents in need from 115 points of service, operating food, baby and senior pantries, as well as soup kitchens and feeding centers at shelters. The donation was announced at a special event for clients, staff, family and friends. “We can proudly say that our work has touched the lives of virtually everyone in America through programs for leading nonprofits and causes, healthcare organizations, federal government agencies and businesses that believe in the power of doing good,” said agency founder and chairman Ralph Crosby.