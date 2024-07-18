Arthur Sadoun

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun expects the French communications combine to post 5.6 percent organic growth in 2024, which is up from his original 4.5 percent projection.

The upgrade comes as Publicis reports strong Q2 performance across its regions.

APAC enjoyed 7.7 percent growth, driven by a 10.5 percent advance in China. The US was up 5.3 percent, while Europe increased by 4.2 percent.

Sadoun boasted that Publicis has further extracted itself from the pack, and has everything it needs to continue to lead and reinvent the industry thanks to its transformation.

He's confident that Publicis can thrive despite ongoing macro-economic pressures.

The firm’s “outperformance versus our peers is sustainable, with our growth rate close to doubling that of our competitors since 2019,” said Sadoun.