Tessa Carmichael

Lyft brings on Terra Carmichael as chief communications officer. Carmichael was previously CCO at Stock X, an online marketplace and clothing reseller. Before that, she was VP of global communications at Eventbrite, and worked at Sutherlandgold, Yahoo and Ketchum. According to a post on Axios, Carmichael will oversee corporate communications, product and brand communications, social media and editorial, reporting to Lyft CMO Brian Irving.

Lorenzo Sierra

Matters of State Strategies, a Phoenix-based firm specializing in strategic communications, government affairs and political campaign management, brings on former Arizona House of Representatives member Lorenzo Sierra as VP of public affairs. Most recently, Sierra has served as governmental and community affairs officer at Terros Health. He has also served as a member of the Avondale City Council and was on the Maricopa Association of Governments’ economic development committee. In his new post, Sierra will spearhead public affairs initiatives at the local, state and federal levels. “Lorenzo has proven to be an amazing leader in Arizona. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join the team,” said Matters of State partner Matt Grodsky.

Susan Sanderson

Sportsman’s Warehouse, an outdoor specialty retailer, hires Susan Sanderson as SVP of marketing, ecommerce and loyalty. Sanderson was previously SVP enterprise marketing at Party City, chief brand & customer experience officer at The Vitamin Shoppe and acting DVP brand experience at Walgreens Boots Alliance. In her new post, she will be responsible for Sportsman Warehouse’s digital and traditional marketing, ecommerce, brand strategy, omni-channel experience and loyalty programs. “Her proven track record of customer-centered strategies and strong background in specialty retail will make her the ideal leader to drive our omni-channel business forward with speed and urgency,” said Sportsman’s Warehouse president and CEO Paul Stone.