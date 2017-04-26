The Page Society is looking for a CEO to succeed Roger Bolton, who is stepping down at the end of the year after a 13-year run. Heidrick & Struggles is handling the search.

The organization, which has a membership of more than 1,000 top strategic communicators, wants a dynamic figure who has experience as either a CCO or agency head and is widely respected for the impact that they have had on their organization and the profession

The CEO will be responsible for leading and achieving the Page mission, purpose and vision, according to the job specs.

He/she will have “accountability for the overall P&L and financial health of the organization, balancing purpose and impact with financial considerations in the context of driving revenue, directing the organization’s investment strategy, allocating resources, and ensuring Page has the products, services and optimal operating model to achieve a sustainable future."

The CEO will continuously find new avenues and ways to drive the profession forward via the engagement of high-impact audiences such as corporate boards and C-Suite industry associations.

The successful candidate will broaden Page’s membership base, both by demographics and geography, to ensure diversity of perspectives across markets and industries, and strive for greater representation of diverse leaders at all levels of the communications profession.

The CEO will direct a staff of 20 with a network of member volunteers who serve as country heads outside the US and regional reps in this country

Paula Davis is handling the search. She is at 212/699-3157 and [email protected].