Prosek Partners has signed on to provide communications and PR support for the Future Investment Initiative Institute, which organizes the annual “Davos in the Desert” each October in Riyadh along with other global conferences.

FII is a global non-profit organization that is governed by a board of trustees appointed by Saudi royal decree. It is subsidized by its founding partner Saudi Public Investment Fund, and its vision partner, Saudi Ministry of Investment,

The 8th FII conference is slated for October 29-31, 2024 and themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.”

Prosek on June 18 hosted a zoom with FII CEO Richard Attias and its clients to discuss attending/speaking at FII8, telling people what they should know before attending the conference.

It also has offered Attias for interviews with media such as the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, Bloomberg, Axios, Reuters, Le Figaro, Barron’s, Politico, The Economist, Der Spiegel, The Telegraph and Forbes.

Attias was executive chairman of Publicis Events Worldwide before he launched his own company.

He has produced the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos, Clinton Global Initiative, UNESCO NGO Forum, Bloomberg New Economy Forum and The Africa Games.

Prosek’s letter of agreement with FII shows a monthly retainer of $53,460.

The firm will not contact US government officials on FII’s behalf.