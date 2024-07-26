Daraka Satcher

Narrative Strategies hires Daraka Satcher, who served as deputy assistant secretary in the US Department of Commerce during the Obama administration, as managing director. Most recently, Satcher was COO and EVP of federal affairs for Ohio River South, a government and public affairs agency based in Atlanta. Earlier in his career, he was the first Chief of Staff for US Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA). Based in Atlanta, Satcher will strengthen Narrative’s southeast footprint, along with its recently announced office in West Palm Beach, Florida. “His ability to forge consensus, engage key influencers, and leverage his strong relationships with on-the-ground stakeholders will add enormous value to the public affairs campaigns we execute on behalf of our clients,” said Narrative Strategies CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.

Elizabeth Drori

Kizik, a hands-free, slip-on footwear brand, hires Elizabeth Drori as CMO. Drori most recently served as CMO and GM Ecommerce at Sperry. Before that, she was head of fashion marketing at Walmart and director, global brand management at Converse. At Kizik, Drori will be tasked with leading the development and execution of brand strategy as well as overseeing marketing efforts across all consumer touchpoints, including brand, creative, communications, digital and e-commerce. “Her extensive background in marketing within the footwear industry, exceptional strategic insight and collaborative leadership style will be instrumental as we scale our direct-to-consumer, brick-and-mortar, and wholesale distribution channels worldwide,” said Kizik CEO Monte Deere in a statement.

(L-R) Jomary Jimenez, Shanley Honarvar

62ABOVE appoints Jomary Jimenez as senior social media manager and Shanley Honarvar as public relations and social media coordinator. Before joining 62ABOVE, Jimenez was at social media solutions provider BCV, where she managed client services and social media strategies for brands including Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, and Hilton. At 62ABOVE, she will spearhead social media initiatives for clients including Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association, Go Lake Havasu and Qualcomm. Honarvar was most recently at Baltimore-based agency GKV, where she was on the PR and social media team. “Jomary and Shanley each bring a deep passion for tourism and hospitality with their impressive skillsets in public relations and social media,” says 62ABOVE chief communications officer Indra Gardiner Bowers.