David Krejci

David Krejci, founder & CEO of Media Forensics, has joined Finn Partners as a partner.

He launched Media Forensics in 2020 as a crisis shop dealing with mis/disinformation and social media disruption.

Krejci has handled the challenges presented by conspiracy theories, AI, polarizing ideologies, hostile agitators and inauthentic accounts.

Though mis/disinformation has existed for a long time, Krejci said its distribution today “is so complex, broad and voluminous that traditional methods to manage it are grossly out-muscled.”

He will counsel Finn’s clients on dealing with mis/disinformation, crisis mitigation and campaign readiness in 2024 and beyond.

Prior to setting up Media Forensics, Krejci did a 22-year stint at Weber Shandwick, where he rose to the executive VP-media intelligence position.