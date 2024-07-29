The firm of former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle represents Grindr LLC, the West Hollywood-based gay dating and social networking app.

The Daschle Group will focus on HIV prevention and LGBTQ family formation challenges including surrogacy and IVF issues for Grindr.

Senior VP Joe Hack and public policy advisor Charlie Panfil head up the Grindr work.

Hack served as chief of staff for Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), and communications director for Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ).

Panfil in 2020 become the youngest member of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund National Campaign Board, which works to elect LGBTQ+ legislators at all levels of government.