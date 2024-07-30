Team Harris needs less giddiness. The New York Times ran a column by Kevin Roose slugged “Business is buzzing again for meme makers of the Left,” celebrating the overwhelming digital support received by Kamala Harris.

He reported on the steady tide of coconut tree memes and Kamala is “brat” references.

Omar Rivero, co-founder of Occupy Democrats, called Harris’ energetic presidential run “viral gold” after nearly four years of Sleepy Joe in the White House.

The so-called KHive activity is good fun and games, but irrelevant to the vast majority of voters who don’t spend a lot of their time on social media.

To win the election, Harris has to earn the support of voters in the Rust Belt states where people are more concerned with day-to-day living than attracting followers on TikTok.

For instance, to a person living in Wisconsin “brat” means sausage, and not the sixth album put out by English singer Charli XCX.

Harris will be judged by her real world campaigning, rather than the number of cyberspace cheerleaders.

Ingraham gave it her best shot… The Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave Donald Trump ample opportunity to flesh out, or walk away from, his remark to evangelical Christians that they won’t have to vote any more after he wins the November election.

The former president played dumb when Ingraham said liberals think that he meant there would not be another election after he secured the office.

Trump said he was just trying to encourage Christians to go to the polls because they typically don’t turn out. “You have to vote on Nov. 4. After that, you don’t have to worry about voting anymore. The country will be fixed. We won’t need your vote any more because, frankly, we will have such love.”

Ingraham did her best, but the way to deal with Trump is to take him literally. He is not known as a person of substance.

Senator Tom Cotton downplayed Trump’s comment at the “Believers’ Summit," saying the former president was joking. Trump though is hardly known for yuks.

He is the Popeye the Sailor Man of US politics. Popeye said: "I yam what I yam and that's all what I yam.” Trump says what he says and he says what he means.

We should be worried about his talk of a dictatorship and the upcoming last election, if he returns to power.

JD Vance also rapped journos as miserable childless adults. The Republican VP candidate is taking a lot of well-deserved heat describing VPHarris as one of those “childless cat ladies.”

But Vance also used that crazy line about tough-mined journalists. David Corn of Mother Jones dug up 2021 speech that the Ohio Senator gave to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute.

‘Very often I will read a story about me… and I’ll think a little bit about the people who wrote those stories, and what you find consistently is that many of the most unhappy and most miserable and most angry people in our media are childless adults. Let’s just be honest about it. Because, look, the elite model—the American dream to the elites—is get as much credentials as you can, get as much money as you can, get the most prestigious job, and that’s where you’re going to find your self-worth.

"But I have to be honest with you. Most of our mainstream reporters are not impressive enough to find a lot of self-meaning in their jobs. They’re just not good enough at it.”

Minnesota governor Tim Walz is right. Vance is just weird.