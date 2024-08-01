Hikvision USA, which is the subsidiary of the world’s largest maker of surveillance equipment, has extended BCW’s contract from July 1 to yearend.

The US government has sanctioned Hikvision USA’s Chinese parent for enabling human rights abuses. Its cameras are used to monitor Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region.

BCW handles public affairs and policy issues, strategic planning and guidance, media relations, media tracking and reporting, and narrative & key message development services for Hikvision USA.

The WPP unit earned $1.8M in fees and expenses from Hikvision USA during the 12-month period ended June 30.