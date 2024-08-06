APCO signs on to promote Mahindra Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate with more than $23 billion in revenue and 260,000+ employees globally. APCO will work to create awareness around Mahindra’s business in the United States—in particular, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Ag North America. The agency’s strategy will utilize industry experts in its Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Raleigh and Los Angeles offices, with APCO North America president Kelly Williamson and Safiya Ghori-Ahmad, senior director and head of APCO’s global public affairs practice in Washington, D.C. overseeing client relations. “This strategic partnership will bolster our presence in the U.S. market—expanding Tech Mahindra’s influence in communications, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, travel and transportation, tech and media, health care and life sciences, and energy and utilities sectors,” said Lakshmanan Chidambaram, president and head of Americas Leadership Council, Tech Mahindra and Americas head, Mahindra Group.

Hemsworth adds Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island to its travel and tourism client roster. The agency is tasked with developing a strategic PR plan for the resort, which recently completed phase one of a multi-year transformation program, resulting in 340 updated guestrooms. The second phase of the project (anticipated to be complete by May 2025) will include the addition of a new hot tub and adult pool with private cabanas, a refreshed lobby bar, an expanded pool bar, a new poolside retail area and other improvements. “We look forward to leveraging our media connections to amplify awareness for this beautiful resort,” said Hemsworth founder and president Samantha Jacobs.

Firecracker PR signs on as agency of record for PagBrasil, the leading fintech processing company in Brazil. Firecracker will work to increase awareness of the company in the US market, particularly within the payment tech and financial services media markets. The Porto Alegre-based company, which also has an office in Barcelona, provides services for global clients who are looking to tap into the Brazilian market.