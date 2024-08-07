Lauren Tomlinson

Cornerstone brings on Lauren Tomlinson as a principal on its public affairs team. Tomlinson joins Cornerstone after co-founding Steer PR, a national security-focused public affairs firm, and running her own company, Claffey Communications. Before founding Claffey Communications, Tomlinson was deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, managing the department’s strategic communications. She has also served as communications director and spokeswoman for Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA), the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. In addition to her corporate and political communications experience, Tomlinson serves as an on-camera commentator for Bloomberg, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. “We are so fortunate to have a senior communicator like Lauren with her unique and diverse background in government, corporate and consulting settings,” said Cornerstone president Campbell Kaufman.

Scott Thompson

CG Life names Scott Thompson as CFO. Thompson was most recently CFO and executive team member of BBJ La Tavola, a rental service company for luxury event accessories. In his new position, he will oversee CG Life's financial operations and play a key leadership role in shaping business strategy. . “He brings a forward-looking mindset to the role and the entire executive team looks forward to working with him on a financial strategy as we advance our vision in serving biopharma clients and meet our long-term objectives,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher.

Whitney Hayes

Meyocks, a branding and marketing agency, hires Whitney Hayes as senior marketing research analyst. Hayes was previously a senior research analyst at Elevate, a climate action nonprofit. At Meyocks, she is responsible for deepening the agency’s survey research and marketing analytics capabilities to inform and shape data-driven marketing strategies. “Whitney’s experience sits at the intersection of data and storytelling. We are all very impressed with her ability to both design powerful primary research methods and integrate context from a variety of first-party and second-party sources to uncover meaningful insights,” said Meyocks CEO and president Kelly Ferguson.