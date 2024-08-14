The International Business Awards have announced this year’s Stevie Award winners. The Gold Stevie for Communications Department of the Year is going to Switzerland’s Sangoz AG, with the Silver Stevie to be taken home by South Africa’s NJMPF and the Brozne Stevie won by Cebuana Lhuillier in the Phillipines. Top PR winners with Stevie wins in multiple categories include Green Door Co (Australia), Lounge Group (Hungary), LLYC (Spain), Noguchi & Peters Ltd. (Hungary), Russell Harris Event Group (USA) and ZIMAT (Mexico). Winners will be celebrated during a gala event in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, Oct. 11.

Lindsey Carnett

Marketing Maven CEO and president Lindsey Carnett releases The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven, a book designed to help businesses exceed their marketing and growth goals The book outlines tactics that can be used and steps that communicators can take to eliminate the guesswork from marketing. The method is made up of three phases: Insights360, which offers a suite of proprietary business intelligence tools fueled by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning; Strategy360, where the insights gained in deep-dive market research are utilized to create an actionable marketing roadmap; and Implementation360, where the marketing tactics are executed to help clients attain their desired outcomes. The results-focused process has been fine-tuned through campaigns that have netted more than $1 billion of earned revenue for clients. “As a business, you shouldn’t have to wonder whether an expensive marketing campaign will connect with your target audiences,” says Carnett. “With The Marketing Maven Method, you’ll know exactly what you should do, how and why you should do it, and how to measure results.”

Snappy Kraken, a martech company, rolls out Snappy Kraken Enterprise, which it says is a complete marketing technology solution aimed at mid-market and enterprise firms, including registered investment advisors, broker-dealers and independent marketing organizations. It provides in-depth analytics and advanced marketing tools to attract and retain top-performing advisors, scale growth strategies and execute compliant marketing campaigns. “Snappy Kraken Enterprise delivers high-performing solutions that combine technology, data-rich insights and seamless integrations to help large organizations scale and optimize their growth strategies,” said Snappy Kraken founder and CEO Robert Sofia. RIAs, broker-dealers and IMOs interested in the new offering can register for the Snappy Kraken Enterprise webinar on August 22nd at 2:00pm ET.