Mike Ernst

FINN Partners hires Mike Ernst as a partner in its media planning & buying department. Ernst joins FINN from marketing and advertising agency GS&F, where he was VP, group media director. He has worked across a range of industries including healthcare, hospitality, sports, home goods and professional services, with brands such as Bridgestone, Arby’s, Tropical Smoothie Café, the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans. In his new role, Ernst will oversee the planning, execution and optimization of complex media campaigns—developing comprehensive media strategies to reach target audiences, drive cross-channel integration, and deliver business impact for clients. “Mike’s deep experience and innovative media approaches will help accelerate our ability to deliver the bold, high-impact solutions clients need to drive growth,” said FINN founding managing partner Noah Finn.

Cheryll Forsatz

Ketchum welcomes Cheryll Forsatz back to the firm as US chief client officer. Forsatz was previously at Ketchum as an SVP, with responsibility for the agency's external communications. maMost recently, she was at Zeno Group, where she was managing director of Zeno East. Before that, Forsatz was VP corporate communications and public relations at Italian confectionary company Ferrero. She has also served as director of communications for the New York metro region at McDonald’s and a senior VP at MWW Group. “Cheryll will be critical in defining and executing our organic business growth in the US,” Ketchum president & CEO Mike Doyle said in a memo to staff. “She will be responsible to create and deploy a client-centric model that will drive consistency in our client experience, and work with client directors to provide guidance on business-critical accounts.

Samantha Schwimmer

Advyzon, a comprehensive service and technology platform and portfolio management solution for financial advisors and investment managers, names Samantha Schwimmer CMO. has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer. Schwimmer comes to Advyzon from Northern Trust Asset Management where, as a VP, she oversaw the creation of global integrated marketing campaigns and programs and also ran the content and creative team. She was previously marketing director at Ariel Investments, RIA channel director at Charles Schwab and marketing director at Hightower Advisors. “Samantha’s experience speaks for itself,” said Advyzon CEO Hailin Li. “We’re very excited to have her join our growing team and help us continue to grow and expand into new markets.”