Erin Storm

Spartan Nash, a food wholesale and grocery retail company, hires Erin Storm as SVP and CMO. Storm was most recently VP of commercial strategy at Kellanova, which was spun off in 2023 from the Kellogg Company, where she previously held a range of senior sales and marketing positions. At SpartanNash, Storm will lead the marketing function, including the company’s OwnBrands portfolio, retail marketing programs, e-commerce and digital experience, creative services, shopper insights and loyalty programs. "Erin is a talented brand marketer with proven success in growing the demand for products that have become popular household favorites," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam.

Celine Joshua

Music company BMG names Celine Joshua EVP of global marketing. Joshua comes to BMG from Universal Music Group, where she was GM/EVP—commercial, content and strategy. She has also served as SVP digital at Sony Music Entertainment and head of digital at Disney Music Group. At BMG, Joshua will oversee the company’s marketing strategy and operations across its 20 offices worldwide, with divisional responsibility for the digital marketing, content, consumer insights & analytics, and marketing operations teams. “Her sharp digital acumen and artistic instincts will be invaluable in identifying innovative commercial opportunities for our artists, songwriters and music catalog,” said BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

Florian Büngener

Sauber Motorsport, a Swiss motorsport engineering company that will become the Audi factory team in 2026 prior to Audi’s entry into Forumla One racing, brings on Hyundai Motor Europe head of PR and communications Florian Büngener as chief communication officer, effective Sept. 1. Before coming to Hyundai in 2016, Büngener worked in the press offices of ABT Sportsline and Fiat & Abarth. At Sauber, Büngener will oversee and direct the team in charge of all motorsport communication activities. “His approach, experience and drive will be fundamental as we not only communicate our activities but, mainly, we tell our story and our values to the growing audience of Formula One,” said Sauber Motorsport and Audi F1 factory team COO/CTO Mattia Binotto.