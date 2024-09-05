The City of Kawartha Lakes, which is 90 minutes northeast of Toronto, wants a firm to create a sustainable and destination brand promise.
Ontario's Kawartha Lakes Wants Travel PR Support
Thu., Sep. 5, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
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