Emma Mondolino

MediaLink hires Emma Mondolino as EVP, head of marketing, a newly created role. Mondolino comes to the company from social networking service Nextdoor, where she led Nextdoor CREATE, its business marketing & brand strategy team. At MediaLink, Mondolino will establish and oversee an in-house marketing function. “Emma has a distinguished history of building collaborative teams at fast-growing companies that can bridge sales and marketing, create award-winning campaigns, and drive results. She’s the ideal candidate to build this function for us,” said MediaLink chief business officer Martin Rothman.

Kevin Sellers

Avalara, a provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses, names former Intel VP of creative services and digital marketing Kevin Sellers as EVP, CMO. Sellers was most recently CMO at Ping Identity, an identity security company, He has also served as CMO at IT services and consulting company Avnet, and a managing director at Sard Verbinnen. At Avalara, Sellers will lead all aspects of marketing including driving demand generation, digital marketing, brand identity, partner marketing, product marketing, prospect marketing, and corporate communications. "We're delighted to welcome a proven marketer like Kevin Sellers to Avalara," said Avalara chief revenue officer Kimberly Deobald.

(L-R) Kat Maramba, Aimee Gonzalez

Global Situation Room, an Alexandria, VA-based PA firm, promotes Kat Maramba to SVP strategic services and Aimee Gonzalez to SVP of strategic operations. Maramba has most recently served as VP of media engagement at GSR. In her new role, she will help oversee the engagement strategies of client-facing teams and the release of new service offerings and communications products. Gonzalez has been with the firm since 2021, and will now oversee its infrastructure, including legal, finance, technology and other services. Her responsibilities will also include expanding the firm’s recruitment, training and resource programs, along with business development. “Aimee and Kat will play key roles in overseeing the scaling of our team and services,” GSR Founder and President Brett Bruen.

Lauren Preece

Manifest ups Lauren Preece to brand services director, based in the agency’s London office. Preece has been with the agency since 2021. She was previously brand special projects manager at Virgin. In her new post, Preece will work with Manifest’s regional directors in the UK, USA, Sweden and Australia to coordinate a team of global designers, strategists and researchers. “Lauren brings with her a critical eye around the application of our branding work that ensures efficacy and impact across our clients’ entire marketing ecosystems,” said Manifest chief design officer Martin Farrar-Smith.