Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna County needs a firm to handle its Opioid Affected Youth Initiative.
Lackawanna Co. Seeks Opioid Abuse Initiative
Mon., Sep. 9, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Jupiter (FL) Hunts for Centennial PR
Mon., Oct. 7, 2024
|•
SC's Beaufort Co. Seeks Composting PR
Fri., Oct. 4, 2024
|•
MI State Wants to Tout Economic Impact
Thu., Oct. 3, 2024
|•
Walton County, FL Wants Tourism Research Services
Thu., Oct. 3, 2024
|•
Maui Needs PR Firm for Recruitment Push
Tue., Oct. 1, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.