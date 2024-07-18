"At the core of PR, it’s all about storytelling," says Gizem Ozcelik, Founder and CEO of GO PR. In a recent episode of PR's Top Pros Talk with Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, Gizem shares her thoughts on the strategic shifts shaping the future of PR. Gizem highlights the transformative role of digital and social media, the growing demand for sustainable tourism, and the creative programming that helps her clients stay ahead of the curve.

The conversation begins with Doug asking Gizem, “What are three ways the landscape for PR in the tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors has changed?” In response, Gizem identifies three key areas: the rise of digital and social media, the increasing focus on sustainable tourism, and the importance of creative programming and activations, which have all significantly impacted the PR landscape.

Gizem delves deeper into these points, starting with the influence of digital and social media. She emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that combines influencer marketing with traditional media outlets. While influencers provide fast, direct promotion, Gizem acknowledges potential credibility issues, stating, “Influencers definitely bring instant gratification... We are very much still true believers in tried-and-true media outlets.”

Doug then shifts the conversation toward sustainable travel, noting the growing interest from both media outlets and clients in promoting sustainability through satellite media tours. He asks Gizem what trends she’s observed in this area.

Gizem emphasizes that GO PR works with clients who prioritize sustainability as a core value, aligning with the growing demand for responsible travel. She notes that sustainable travel is a movement that’s here to stay, with consumers becoming increasingly mindful of how their vacations impact the world. "The rise in sustainable tourism continuously goes up. Definitely an uptick for sure," she observes.

She highlights several impressive examples of her firm’s work in sustainability. One standout is a record-breaking campaign for a sustainable all-girls school in India, a significant milestone for her firm. Other notable achievements include the launch of Hotel Marcel, the nation’s first net-zero hotel, which operates entirely on electric power and sets a pioneering benchmark in the industry. Additionally, Tourism Montreal is celebrated as North America's most sustainable destination, with a bold ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. These initiatives underscore her firm’s dedication to driving impactful sustainability efforts in the travel industry.

Shifting to creative content, Doug asks about best practices. “Gone are the days for you to wait for your clients to give you news to be able to promote... We like to have our pulse on the news,” she responds.

Gizem explains that the traditional model of waiting for clients to provide news is outdated. Instead, GO PR stays attuned to current trends not only in travel but across various sectors like fashion and wellness. By serving as creative consultants, GO PR helps clients execute more impactful and innovative campaigns that stand out in a saturated market.

Doug also touches on the importance of partnerships. Gizem discusses how GO PR approaches finding and engaging with the right partners. “You want a brand that is aligned with your client,” she advises. They seek out brands that are already receiving press and often collaborate with other PR agencies to find synergies. “Sometimes it's just cold calls, cold emails,” she adds, noting their proactive approach to building new relationships when necessary.

As Doug seeks her final piece of advice, Gizem emphasizes the importance of staying informed and inspired. “My top recommendation is to read, read, read,” she says, highlighting the need to stay well-informed about industry trends and innovations. She further emphasizes the essence of storytelling in PR, noting that “at the core of PR, it’s all about storytelling... it’s about distilling your client’s superpowers and giving them a stage or a platform to perform.”

By maintaining close communication with clients, staying attuned to evolving industry trends, and building robust relationships with media and content creators, Gizem ensures her clients stand out in a crowded marketplace. Her approach reflects a commitment to not just managing public relations but crafting compelling narratives that resonate and make an impact.

