Pro-Palestinian activists protested at APCO’s London office on Sept. 3 for its work on behalf of Israel’s Elbit Systems, a weapons manufacturer.

They urged APCO to drop Elbit, which has a two-year contract to support ammunition to Israel’s Ministry of Defense, as a client, according to an exclusive report in the Semafor Gulf news site.

A group called Palestine Action wants APCO to cut lobbying ties with Elbit Systems UK “at a time when Elbit is playing a central role in the genocide in Gaza.”

Semafor reported that APCO employees in London and its Gulf offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Manama are concerned about their safety in the aftermath of the protest.

They have expressed their concerns with APCO management about the relationship with Elbit.

APCO issued a statement, noting that intense feelings and robust discussions emerge in the firm when complex geopolitical issues emerge. “This open and respectful internal discussion is how we come together and become a stronger company,” it said.

The DC-based company has operated in the Gulf region since 2006.