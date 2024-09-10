Uproar PR picks up digital media and technology development company 302 Interactive. Utilizing its media relations experience in XR and technology, Uproar is implementing a campaign strategy to drive brand awareness and increase sales leads for 302 Interactive. In addition to spotlighting the company’s custom immersive experiences, Uproar is securing interviews for 302 Interactive CEO and founder Kyle Morrand. 302 Interactive creates immersive experiences and all-in-one technical solutions for industries such as entertainment, education and healthcare, combining interactive game design and emerging technologies. “The media relationships, insights and attention to detail that Uproar brings daily make them one of the best partners we’ve ever had,” said Morrand. “With Uproar, we can get our brand in front of key players of reputable companies across all industries to further test the limits of game design and emerging technology.”

The Consultancy PR comes on board as PR agency of record for Helix, a direct-to-consumer sleep brand. The agency’s scope of work for the client will encompass PR strategy, media relations (including broadcast), thought leadership and awards. Helix makes individually personalized mattresses that are designed to support body type, sleeping position and feel preference using proprietary sleep technology, offering home delivery, a 100-night trial, and value-based pricing. The company is a part of 3Z Brands, a vertically integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of sleep products.

Stockworks Agency is selected as investor relations consultant for Forte Minerals Corp., which is working to generate value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects in Peru alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. The agency will provide communications and investor relations services for the company in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies. These efforts will focus on increasing awareness and educating investors on Forte's ongoing projects and growth potential. "Engaging Stockworks is a important step in strengthening our investor communications and expanding our outreach,” said Stockworks CEO Glen Watson.