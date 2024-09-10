Erin Murphy

Erin Murphy, who was press secretary for Indiana governor Eric Holcomb, has joined Purdue University as senior director of media and PR.

Reporting to VP-communications Julie Rosa, Murphy will develop an outreach strategy for Purdue to further its priorities and bolster its reputation. She also will serve as the school’s chief spokesperson.

Since 2021, Murphy has served as a senior advisor to Holcomb.

Earlier she was communications director for Indiana’s Dept. of Child Services and for the city of Westfield.

Murphy also worked as a news anchor and reporter at TV stations in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Purdue, which is Indiana’s public research university, has more than 105K students.