Angela Zepeda

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, brings on former Hyundai chief marketing officer Angela Zepeda as its global head of marketing. Zepeda is the first person to hold that post since Elon Musk took over the company. She left Hyundai shortly after it split its marketing department into creative and performance divisions and eliminated the chief marketing officer role. Zepeda has also served as SVP, managing director at INNOCEAN USA and president, CMO at Lowe Campbell Ewald. “Angela brings incredible experience and expertise, understands how to grow a brand globally and is exactly the right person to lead X's marketing as we accelerate our innovation, said X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

(L-R) MaryJo Fitzgerald, Jordan Band

Global Gateway Advisors promotes MaryJo Fitzgerald to head of West Coast and Jordan Band to managing director and partner. Fitzgerald was previously chief of staff and partner at the firm, helping to grow its tech practice and leading engagements with stakeholders. Before joining Global Gateway Advisors, she served on IBM’s AI team and was PR & corporate communications manager at Glassdoor. Band most recently served as the firm’s head of corporate and public affairs, playing a key leadership role in its crisis and issues management work. Before that, he was a VP at BerlinRosen and worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Sam Grobart

Blue Owl Capital, an asset management firm offering alternative investment solutions in private credit, GP stakes and real estate, names Sam Grobart managing director for content strategy. Grobart joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where he had been VP, content, overseeing a team of editors, writers and producers, in addition to consulting on content initiatives in investment banking, markets and wealth management. He also served as membership editor at Quartz, and has held senior editorial positions at CNN, Businessweek, Money, the New York Times (where he was personal technology editor) and the Wall Street Journal. At Blue Owl, Grobart will help support its marketing and commercial efforts thorough creating insights and analysis for clients and the general public.

Joseph Leslie

Golin appoints Joseph Leslie as VP, global AI learning & development, a newly created role. Leslie most recently served as VP, global LMS lead at Publicis Groupe, where he led strategy and operations for a global AI learning management system serving over 100,000 employees. Before joining Publicis in 2018, he was director, education and training at Belvedere Trading. At Golin, Leslie will drive the design, development and delivery of multi-modal AI training programs. In addition to expanding AI training, he will implement a data-driven AI readiness assessment framework to measure employee aptitude and development. "Joseph's appointment marks a significant step in our AI transformation journey," said Golin chief AI officer Jeff Beringer. "His extensive experience in equipping global teams with AI skills makes him ideal to help every Golin employee harness AI's potential to supercharge our work and results.”