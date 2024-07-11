Mohamed Younis

Mohamed Younis, editor-of-chief at Gallup in charge of its US polling, has joined Brunswick Group as partner & global head of insight.

He will oversee Brunswick’s public opinion, market research and analytics function.

Prior to becoming Gallup’s e-i-c in 2018, Younis was managing editor of its news team. His research focused on geopolitics, US foreign policy, youth unemployment challenges, and the relationship between Muslim communities and Western societies.

Fluent in Arabic, Younis has studied and worked in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

Harry Timms, Brunswick CEO, said Younis will be “a fantastic leader of our Insight team, which plays such an important role in providing the data and analysis that act as the foundation of our advice.”